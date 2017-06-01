Listen Live

Foo Fighters Release New Single “Run”

Their First New Music Since 2015

Whether you’re a fan or not, Foo Fighters are an unstoppable force.

Last week the legendary rock group didn’t stop when the mics were cut at Bottlerock Fetstival, enlisting the massive crowd to help them close out their set with “Everlong.” Today, Foo Fighters have shared a heavy new track, “Run,” their first since 2015. “Run” arrived with a new music video, directed by Dave Grohl that sees an aged Foo Fighters coaxing some pent-up frustration out of the residents of a retirement home.

Check it out below:

