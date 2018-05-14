Foo Fighters, Greta Van Fleet & Iggy Pop To Headline Cal Jam 2018

After an extremely successful “12-hour rock extravaganza” in 2017, Cal Jam will return to San Bernadino in October with a ton of high profile names on the bill.

Foo Fighters will headline the Saturday night, with Iggy Pop, Tenacious D, Garbage, Greta Van Fleet and more all making appearances. The festival kicks off on Friday, October 5th with a performance by none other than Billy Idol.

Tickets for Cal Jam 2018 go on sale Thursday. Get more information here.