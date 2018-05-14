Listen Live

Foo Fighters, Greta Van Fleet & Iggy Pop To Headline Cal Jam 2018

As Promised, The Dave Grohl-Curated Festival Will Rock On In 2018

By Music

After an extremely successful “12-hour rock extravaganza” in 2017, Cal Jam will return to San Bernadino in October with a ton of high profile names on the bill.

Foo Fighters will headline the Saturday night, with Iggy Pop, Tenacious D, Garbage, Greta Van Fleet and more all making appearances. The festival kicks off on Friday, October 5th with a performance by none other than Billy Idol.

Tickets for Cal Jam 2018 go on sale Thursday. Get more information here.

Related posts

Rami Malek Will Rock You In New ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Trailer

2018 Guide To Canadian Music Festivals

Jammin’ For Jamie 2018!

2nd Annual Midland Feast Fest: Sponsored by Rock 95

Queen & Adam Lambert Headed To Vegas!

Alberta Ballet’s Tragically Hip Inspired “All Of Us” Makes It’s Debut

Guns N’ Roses Announce ‘Appetite For Destruction’ Reissue

Deadpool Teams Up With Celine Dion In New “Ashes” Video

Fans Wed at Foo Fighters Concert