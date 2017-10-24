Foo Fighters Coming to Toronto

It’s not even Halloween yet, and we’re already getting word of a major show stopping down in Toronto next summer!

It was just announced yesterday morning that the Foo Fighters Concrete and Gold Tour will be stopping down in Toronto next summer. The date has been set for July 12th at the Rogers Centre. A special pre-sale of tickets begins Tuesday, October 31st at 10am – Thursday, November 2nd. Use the password FOOFIGHTERSRUN through this ticketmaster link to score tickets!

