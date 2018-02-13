Foo Fighters, Beck And More To Headline RBC Bluesfest

Ottawa’s RBC Bluesfest is back this summer with another amazing lineup.

This past January, the festival teased one of their headliners, Dave Matthews Band, and were hush-hush ever since. They revealed the full list last night and have announced the pre-sale date and prices. The festival will be happening from July 5-15 in Lebreton Flats, Ottawa and will be nothing short of exciting!

Check out the full line up:



(Photo by RBC BLUESFEST via Instagram)