Foo Fighters Announce New Album

The Foo Fighters have been introducing new material during some of their recent live performances which kind of hinted at the fact that there might be a new album in the works.

Dave Grohl is hoping this will be the band’s biggest album ever. The new album is called Concrete and Gold and is set for release on September 15th. Pre-orders have already begun on the band’s website.

The band will also be adding a major fall run of shows in support of the new album which will most likely become one of the major concert events of the year. Be listening for more details.