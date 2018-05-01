Follow the Clues to Win!

We are the Villagers present a delicious Murder Mystery Dinner at the Ferndale Banquet Hall on Thursday May 10th. It’s the Bloody Tuesday Murder Mystery Dinner where you can enjoy a gourmet meal while trying to solve the Murder Mystery that unfolds before you.

We Are the Villagers is a registered Canadian Charity made up of volunteers who’s objectives are to provide financial assistance to low income children to participate in recreation, arts, and culture programs and to provide mentoring and counselling to children. Throughout the year, the group presents many different projects to raise funds.

