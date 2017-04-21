Listen Live

Flying Cars Are Here

...and they only cost about $1.5 million each

By Morning Show, Uncategorized, Weird and Wonderful

The future is now. A slovakian company called AeroMobil unveiled its version of a flying car on Thursday.

It’s essentially a plane whose wings can fold back like a bug. It’s propelled by a hybrid engine and rear propeller.

Pre-orders will be taken as early as this year, but you’ll need a pilot’s license to use it in the air. Oh…and it costs about $1.5 million.

More on the flying car here.

Related posts

Chihuahua Charged With Jay Walking and Assault on Police

10th Grader hacks School Computers, Offers to Change Classmates Grades…

When to Plant Your Veggies!

Bruce Springsteen Releases Anti-Trump Protest Song

WATCH: New ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Season 3 Trailer

What is the Actual Meaning of 4/20?

Giant Iceberg Parks Itself Just off Coast of Newfoundland

Sigourney Weaver Might be Back for Alien Prequels

The Internet Gets to Name April-the-Giraffe’s Baby