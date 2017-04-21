Flying Cars Are Here

The future is now. A slovakian company called AeroMobil unveiled its version of a flying car on Thursday.

It’s essentially a plane whose wings can fold back like a bug. It’s propelled by a hybrid engine and rear propeller.

Pre-orders will be taken as early as this year, but you’ll need a pilot’s license to use it in the air. Oh…and it costs about $1.5 million.

