Flying Cars Are Here
...and they only cost about $1.5 million each
The future is now. A slovakian company called AeroMobil unveiled its version of a flying car on Thursday.
It’s essentially a plane whose wings can fold back like a bug. It’s propelled by a hybrid engine and rear propeller.
Pre-orders will be taken as early as this year, but you’ll need a pilot’s license to use it in the air. Oh…and it costs about $1.5 million.
