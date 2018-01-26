Listen Live

Flu Outbreak At General And Marine Hospital

Visitor restrictions in place

By News

Collingwood G&M Hospital, in conjunction with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared an Influenza A outbreak on its Surgical Unit. It is anticipated the outbreak could last until January 31. As a result, increased precautionary measures have been put into place.

  • Visitors have been restricted to 1 per patient on the Surgical unit and cannot visit
    other units in the hospital after leaving this unit
  • Children under the age of 12 cannot visit the Surgical unit at this time
  • Visitors must wear the appropriate mask while on the unit
  • Practice vigilant hand hygiene, handwashing before and after patient contact is extremely important

The public is reminded to not visit patients in the hospital if they are feeling unwell or have cold/flu like symptoms. “Our efforts are focused on ensuring that we contain the transmission of the virus including increased cleaning, isolating infected patients and diligent hand hygiene,” says Norah Holder, CGMH President and CEO.

Related posts

Man Rescued From Ice On Kempenfelt Bay

SIU Clears South Simcoe Police Officer After Teen Hurt During Arrest

Vic Fedeli Named Interim Ontario PC Leader

Stolen Vehicle Found, Heavily Damaged, Before Owner Knew It Was Gone

Soldiers’ Memorial President Heading into Retirement

Inflammatory Statement Before PC Caucus Gathers

The Rap Sheet

SIU Charges Two Peterborough Officers

This Is Us Has Me Afraid of My Slow Cooker