Floyd Mayweather Responds to Dana White’s $25 Million Offer to Fight Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have been going back and forth about getting in the ring and fighting each other for about a week now. Last week, Mayweather said he would only fight McGregor for minimum $100 million…offering McGregor $15 million plus a percentage of the Pay Per View earnings.

UFC President Dana White, has McGregor under contract, presented Mayweather with a counter offer of $25 million a piece plus a percentage of the Pay Per View earnings:

.@danawhite makes a REAL OFFER to @FloydMayweather to fight Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA). RT if you want to see the fight happen pic.twitter.com/rwm7hV9pd0 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 13, 2017

Mayweather seemed pretty insulted with Dana’s offer.

Floyd Mayweather to Dana White: 'You're a F***ing Comedian' (VIDEO) https://t.co/SLrHChmj98 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 14, 2017

Dana White thinks Floyd Mayweather is stupid for not accepting the $25 million to fight Conor McGregor. He thinks it’s ridiculous that Mayweather thinks he’s worth more than McGregor.

Dana White Tells Floyd Mayweather He's Dumb to Turn Down McGregor Fight (VIDEO) https://t.co/TNmuF96QuF — TMZ (@TMZ) January 15, 2017

(cover photo via So Max O flickr)