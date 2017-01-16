Listen Live

Floyd Mayweather Responds to Dana White’s $25 Million Offer to Fight Conor McGregor

"You’re A F***ing Comedian"

By Celebrity Gossip, Entertainment, Morning Show, Sports, Uncategorized

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have been going back and forth about getting in the ring and fighting each other for about a week now. Last week, Mayweather said he would only fight McGregor for minimum $100 million…offering McGregor $15 million plus a percentage of the Pay Per View earnings.

UFC President Dana White, has McGregor under contract, presented Mayweather with a counter offer of $25 million a piece plus a percentage of the Pay Per View earnings:

Mayweather seemed pretty insulted with Dana’s offer.

Dana White thinks Floyd Mayweather is stupid for not accepting the $25 million to fight Conor McGregor. He thinks it’s ridiculous that Mayweather thinks he’s worth more than McGregor.

(cover photo via So Max O flickr)

Related posts

Carrie Fisher Will NOT be Digitally Re-Created in Future ‘Star Wars’ Films

Ryan Reynolds Releases Oscar Campaign Video For Deadpool

2017 Vans Hi-Standard Snow Series Hits Mount St. Louis Saturday!

Five Bizarre Superstitions in Honour of Friday the 13th

Blue Jays’ Josh Donaldson Set For Acting Debut On Vikings

WATCH: New ‘Prison Break’ Season 5 Trailer

Woman Tries to Smuggle Lover out of Prison in Pink Suitcase

Guy Gets Ticket for Warming up his Car in his own Driveway

Five Things to get you Excited About Star Wars Episode VIII