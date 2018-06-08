Dads… they’ve been there; to pick us up when we fall, to cheer us up when we ’re sad and they never seem to miss out on an opportunity to embarrass us… so this Father’s Day it’s time for some sweet revenge with our #Flashbackfatherday contest.

We want you to share with us on social (Facebook, Twitter or Instagram) a Picture of your father using the hashtag #flashbackfathersday, it can be funny, embarrassing, it can showcase how lame your dad was or is while at the same time celebrating his awesomeness.

Then on Friday, June 15th we will select our favorite and award that Dad a great prize pack consisting; of a round of Golf for four + cart rental at Horseshoe Valley, Dinner at Michael & Marion ’s and 4 tickets good for any Barrie Bay Cat home game!

Honor your dad this Father’s Day by posting a pic of your dad in all of his glory with #falshbackfathersday contest only with Barrie’s Rock Station Rock 95