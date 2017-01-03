Five Things You Need To Know
January 3
Canada’s Top CEOs Will Earn, By Noon Today, More Than The Average Canadian Will For The Year
Click here for details
FINLAND IS GIVING NEARLY $600 A MONTH TO 2,000 JOBLESS CITIZENS, NO QUESTIONS ASKED
Click here for the reasons why
image: Jaafar Alnasser via Flickr
Sexual Assault in Collingwood
Click here for more on this story
image: Rock 95 News
Suspect Sought In Gas Bar Hold-Up
Click here for details
image: Rock 95 News
How to Defrost Your Car Windshield in Less Than a Minute
Click here for advice from a weather forecaster
image: Eric Brochu via Flickr