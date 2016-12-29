Five Stories That Prove 2016 Didn’t Suck

We have experienced our fair share of heartbreak and shock in 2016, but that shouldn’t be eclipsed by all the awesome stuff that happened this year too!

1. The Ice Bucket Challenge Was so Worth it

(photo via Global Panorama flickr)

Thanks to the $115 million raised by the Ice Bucket Challenge, they’ve discovered the gene that is linked to ASL. Read more about it here.

2. NASA’s Juno Space Probe Reached Jupiter

On July 4th, NASA scientists successfully guided the Juno spacecraft into the orbit around Jupiter. Read more about it here.

3. The Tiger Population is up

After 100 years of constant decline, the tiger population is on the rise. Read more about it here.

4. Measles has Been Eliminated in the Americas

For the first time ever, Measles has been eliminated in all of the Americas (from Canada to Chile). Read more about it here.

5. Viola Desmond will be the First Woman on Canadian $10 Bill

Viola Desmond, a Canadian black rights activist, was jailed for sitting in the “whites only” section of a Nova Scotia film house. She will be the first Canadian woman to be featured on the Canadian $10 bill. Read more about it here.