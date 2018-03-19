Listen Live

Five Points Tower Gets Height Approval

Zoning Change-Up Allowing For Twenty-Storey Apartment Complex at Bayfield and Dunlop

By News

A Five Points development may soon tower above the downtown. City Hall has given initial approval to a rezoning application allowing the construction of a high rise apartment building right at the Five Points in downtown Barrie. The parcel of land fronts both Bayfield and Dunlop, and even extends behind a few Dunlop St. businesses to nearby Maple Avenue. The proposed development calls for a 20 storey tower with commercial elements on the ground floor. The project was first proposed back in August, but the city’s bylaws didn’t allow for a structure of that height at the time. This evening’s approval removes that restriction, meaning the 208-unit apartment building is that much closer to reality, while the rubber stamp on the decision is expected at next week’s council meeting.

