Five of Carrie Fisher’s Best Roles Beyond Princess Leia
Princess Leia was her best-known role but it was not her only role.
Here are five roles you may have forgotten Carrie Fisher played:
1. The Blues Brothers
She played the crazy ex-girlfriend of Jake Blues.
2. When Harry Met Sally
Fisher played Marie, Sally’s quirky best friend with a rolodex filled with men’s names.
3. 30 Rock
She guest-starred on the second season as Rosemary, a feminist comedy writer who ends up being a bit too controversial for Liz Lemon’s show.
4. Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
One of her smallest, yet arguably most hilarious role. Fisher played a nun who picks up Jay and Silent Bob on the side of the road. She accidentally makes Jay think she wants him to do some un-nun-like things to her.
5. The ‘Burbs
Carrie Fisher starred alongside Tom Hanks as a husband and wife who get caught up in a conspiracy that involves neighbors who may or may not worship the devil.