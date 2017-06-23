Listen Live

Five Mugshots of Famous Rockers

Rock and Roll ain't easy

By 5 Things, Celebrity Gossip, Morning Show, Music, Uncategorized

David Bowie

March 25, 1976. He was arrested after a performance in Rochester, New York along with Iggy Pop for marijuana possession.

Kurt Cobain

May 25, 1986. He was arrested in Aberdeen, Washington for trespassing on the roof of an abandoned warehouse while drunk.

Jim Morrison

September 28, 1963. Before Jim Morrison became the frontman of The Doors he was arrested in Tallahassee, Florida. He was charged with petty larceny, public intoxication, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest after he drunkenly stole a cop’s helmet.

Sid Vicious

December 8, 1979. He was arrested in New York for murdering his girlfriend.

Mick Jagger 

July 18, 1972. Mick Jagger and Rolling Stones bandmate Keith Richards were arrested in Warwick, Rhode Island for attacking a paparazzo and obstructing a police officer who intervened.

Related posts

Couple Accidentally Donates $97,000 to Goodwill

WATCH: Johnny Depp Jokes About Killing Trump at Glastonbury Festival

Man Sent Home for Wearing Shorts to Office Returns Wearing a Dress

“Reading Rainbow” Host LeVar Burton Has a New Podcast

New Foo Fighters Album Coming

University Offers Classes on How to Go Viral

Daniel Day Lewis is Retiring

Chris Cornell’s Wife And Daughters Share Father’s Day Messages

Marvel announces Rock Inspired Comic Covers