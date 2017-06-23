Five Mugshots of Famous Rockers

David Bowie

March 25, 1976. He was arrested after a performance in Rochester, New York along with Iggy Pop for marijuana possession.

Kurt Cobain

May 25, 1986. He was arrested in Aberdeen, Washington for trespassing on the roof of an abandoned warehouse while drunk.

Jim Morrison

September 28, 1963. Before Jim Morrison became the frontman of The Doors he was arrested in Tallahassee, Florida. He was charged with petty larceny, public intoxication, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest after he drunkenly stole a cop’s helmet.

Sid Vicious

December 8, 1979. He was arrested in New York for murdering his girlfriend.

Mick Jagger

July 18, 1972. Mick Jagger and Rolling Stones bandmate Keith Richards were arrested in Warwick, Rhode Island for attacking a paparazzo and obstructing a police officer who intervened.