Listen Live

Five Homes Destroyed At Bradford Development

Fire Marshal called in

By News

Firefighters from several departments chipped in early this morning when fire broke out in five under-construction homes on Line 6 of Bradford. Flames erupted just before 5am and brought under control by 7am. All of the structures were at the framing stage and had propane heaters running within – a common practice in cold weather. No one was hurt but several nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. The Fire Marshal will be investigating.

image : South Simcoe Police via Twitter

Related posts

Teen Attacked With Knife in Downtown Barrie

Trash Collectors Still Catching Up In The County

Wanted Man Could Be in The Barrie Area

Two Year Fraud Investigation Leads to Sixty-Eight Charges Laid

Three Suspects Sought Following Barrie Home Invasion

Five Things You Need To Know

Police Dog Collars Suspect Following Downtown Barrie Attack

Crime Stoppers Works!

UPDATE with arrest: Suspect Sought In Gas Bar Hold-Up