Five Cant-Miss Summer Concerts

Summer is a time when people go to the beach, drink beer on a patio, and go to lots and lots of concerts. Here are a few dates to mark on your summer concert calendars.

Poison

Poison’s North American tour will be making a stop at Casino Rama next month. The show is on May 11th and tickets start at just $80. Get your tickets here.

Bob Dylan

(image via Xavier Badosa flickr)

Bob Dylan is currently on a 2017 world tour. He will be playing in Barrie on July 2nd at the Barrie Molson Centre. Tickets are still available, but they’re going quick. Get you tickets here. They start at $124.

ZZ Top

One of ZZ Top’s final North American stops is Casino Rama on June 3rd. Tickets start at $114 and are going fast! Get your tickets here.

Kim Mitchell

Kim Mitchell’s cross-Canada tour brings him to the Kee to Bala on July 2nd. Tickets are already on sale for $32.50, don’t miss out. Get them here.

Glorious Sons

On August 5th, Glorious Sons will be making a stop at the Kee to Bala. Tickets are selling fast, so if these guys are on your must-see list, you’ll want to grab those tickets here sooner rather than later. They start at $29.50.