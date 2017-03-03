Five Accused of Stealing an Identity to Sell Fake Tickets Online

Police say some GTA-based fraudsters stole an Innisfil woman’s ID for nefarious purposes. The Barrie Police Service claim a lengthy investigation lead to the arrest of five people in the GTA, after they allegedly used the personal information of an Innisfil woman to sell fraudulent tickets on Kijiji. Investigators claim twelve victims from across Central and Southern Ontario fell victim to this, losing an average thousand dollars each. The five suspects, aged 16 to 21, will answer to charges including Identity Fraud and Money Laundering in Barrie court later this month.