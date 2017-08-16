First Rider School Bus Safety Program Begins Tonight

Simcoe County’s Student Transportation Consortium begins its annual First Rider School Bus Safety program tonight. It allows students new to taking a bus to school to experience it first hand. No registration is required, just show up. The program lasts about an hour, running through safety rules and answering questions. The 2017 First Rider Program dates and session start times for August and September are as follows:

Wednesday Aug. 16 (6 p.m.) Alliston Ernest Cumberland Elementary School

Monday Aug. 21 (9, 10 and 11 a.m.) Innisfil Goodfellow Public School

Tuesday Aug. 22 (6 p.m.) Collingwood St. Mary’s Collingwood Catholic School

Wednesday Aug. 23 (9, 10 and 11 a.m.) Midland Mundy’s Bay Public School

Wednesday Aug. 23 (6 p.m.) Barrie Sister Catherine Donnelly Catholic School

Thursday Aug. 24 (9, 10 and 11 a.m.) Bradford Fieldcrest Elementary School

Thursday Aug. 24 (6 p.m.) Orillia Orchard Park Public School

Friday Aug. 25 (9, 10 and 11 a.m.) Barrie St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School

Saturday Aug. 26 (9, 10 and 11 a.m.) Barrie Trillium Woods Elementary School

Saturday Aug. 26 (9, 10 and 11 a.m.) Wasaga Beach Birchview Dunes Elementary School

Saturday Aug. 26 (9, 10 and 11 a.m.) Tottenham Father F.X. O’Reilly Catholic School

Monday Aug. 28 (9, 10 and 11 am.) Collingwood Cameron Street Public School

Tuesday Aug. 29 (6 p.m.) Midland Monsignor Castex Catholic School

Wednesday Aug. 30 (9, 10 and 11 a.m.) Orillia Monsignor Lee Catholic Elementary School

Wednesday Aug. 30 (6 p.m.) Barrie Terry Fox Elementary School

Thursday Aug. 31 (6 p.m.) Bradford St. Angela Merici Catholic School

Friday Sept. 1 (9, 10 and 11 a.m.) Alliston St. Paul’s Catholic School