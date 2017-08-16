First Rider School Bus Safety Program Begins Tonight
Numerous sessions between now and the start of the school year
Simcoe County’s Student Transportation Consortium begins its annual First Rider School Bus Safety program tonight. It allows students new to taking a bus to school to experience it first hand. No registration is required, just show up. The program lasts about an hour, running through safety rules and answering questions. The 2017 First Rider Program dates and session start times for August and September are as follows:
Wednesday Aug. 16 (6 p.m.) Alliston Ernest Cumberland Elementary School
Monday Aug. 21 (9, 10 and 11 a.m.) Innisfil Goodfellow Public School
Tuesday Aug. 22 (6 p.m.) Collingwood St. Mary’s Collingwood Catholic School
Wednesday Aug. 23 (9, 10 and 11 a.m.) Midland Mundy’s Bay Public School
Wednesday Aug. 23 (6 p.m.) Barrie Sister Catherine Donnelly Catholic School
Thursday Aug. 24 (9, 10 and 11 a.m.) Bradford Fieldcrest Elementary School
Thursday Aug. 24 (6 p.m.) Orillia Orchard Park Public School
Friday Aug. 25 (9, 10 and 11 a.m.) Barrie St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School
Saturday Aug. 26 (9, 10 and 11 a.m.) Barrie Trillium Woods Elementary School
Saturday Aug. 26 (9, 10 and 11 a.m.) Wasaga Beach Birchview Dunes Elementary School
Saturday Aug. 26 (9, 10 and 11 a.m.) Tottenham Father F.X. O’Reilly Catholic School
Monday Aug. 28 (9, 10 and 11 am.) Collingwood Cameron Street Public School
Tuesday Aug. 29 (6 p.m.) Midland Monsignor Castex Catholic School
Wednesday Aug. 30 (9, 10 and 11 a.m.) Orillia Monsignor Lee Catholic Elementary School
Wednesday Aug. 30 (6 p.m.) Barrie Terry Fox Elementary School
Thursday Aug. 31 (6 p.m.) Bradford St. Angela Merici Catholic School
Friday Sept. 1 (9, 10 and 11 a.m.) Alliston St. Paul’s Catholic School