First of Its Kind Surgery Performed On Barrie Baby Before Birth

A newborn boy is pooping and crying and keeping his likely very grateful mom and dad up all night, thanks to a new procedure at Sick Kids hospital. An ultrasound before young Sebastian was born in May revealed two congenital heart defects, so mom and dad went from their Barrie home to Sick Kids for an experimental never-performed-before procedure. Surgery was performed on the child’s heart before he was even born, still in the womb. At two months old, Sebastian weighed in at 10lbs, and is doing well by all accounts.