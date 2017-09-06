First Look: Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury

The Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody is scheduled for release in December of 2018, but we now have our first look at Rami Malek in costume as Freddie Mercury.

Entertainment Weekly released the first photo of Malek in character on Tuesday, and the results are pretty spectacular. Malek is channeling Mercury’s look from the 1985 Live Aid concert.

The film will follow Queen from 1970, when Mercury teamed with Brian May and Roger Taylor, until that Live Aid performance in 1985, six years before Mercury died of complications from AIDS.

Malek will sing in some parts of the movie, accompanied by recordings of Freddie Mercury and a sound-alike will fill in any gaps. Malek knows the one thing you can’t fake when playing Freddie Mercury is that legendary voice “We’re going to use Freddie as much as possible and use myself as much as possible. I’m in Abbey Road right now if that should say anything to you. I’m not working on my acting.”

Brian May also released a look at the rest of the cast from the movie on his Facebook page. From left to right, it’s Joe Mazzello as John Deacon, Gwilym Lee as Brian May, Ben Hardy as Roger Taylor and of course Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury