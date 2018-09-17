Listen Live

First Look at Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker

a.k.a. Arthur Fleck

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show

The DC Universe is probably banking on these upcoming Joker movies to save the franchise. Especially since Henry Cavill will no longer be Superman, and Ben Affleck’s future as Batman is uncertain.

They’ve released the first look at Joaquin Phoenix as Joker in the upcoming stand-alone Joker movie.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Arthur.

A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips1) on

LOOK HOW NORMAL HE LOOKS

Todd Phillips (the man who posted the video) is the director/co-writer of the film, and he says it will not be your typical super villain movie. No make up, no hair dye, no scars…not even a smile. He literally looks like a regular dude. And the name Arthur? Confirms the rumor that this version of the Joker will be about a man named Arthur Fleck who returns to Gotham to take care of his sick mother.

[via AV Club]

 

Related posts

Watch: Queens Of The Stone Age Perform A Stripped Back Version Of ‘The Way You Used To Do’

Anheuser-Busch Stops Canning Beer to Can Water for Hurricane Florence Victims

Watch: Aerosmith Perform ‘Walk This Way’ With Classroom Instruments

WATCH: Aerosmith Perform “Walk This Way” on Classroom Instruments

WATCH: Mike Myers Joins Alice Cooper on Stage

Alice In Chains Pay Tribute To Burt Reynolds With ‘Burt’ Album Cover

Dave Grohl Tipped 100% On A Recent Hollywood Bar Tab

WATCH: Every Time Owen Wilson Said ‘Wow’ Ever

Blink-182 Cancel Tour Due To Travis Barker’s Medical Issues