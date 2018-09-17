First Look at Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker

The DC Universe is probably banking on these upcoming Joker movies to save the franchise. Especially since Henry Cavill will no longer be Superman, and Ben Affleck’s future as Batman is uncertain.

They’ve released the first look at Joaquin Phoenix as Joker in the upcoming stand-alone Joker movie.

View this post on Instagram Arthur. A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips1) on Sep 16, 2018 at 12:12pm PDT

LOOK HOW NORMAL HE LOOKS

Todd Phillips (the man who posted the video) is the director/co-writer of the film, and he says it will not be your typical super villain movie. No make up, no hair dye, no scars…not even a smile. He literally looks like a regular dude. And the name Arthur? Confirms the rumor that this version of the Joker will be about a man named Arthur Fleck who returns to Gotham to take care of his sick mother.