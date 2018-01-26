Listen Live

First Images Of Brie Larson As Captain Marvel Emerge

Larson Is Cast As Marvel's First Solo Superhero

Brie Larson is ready to kick villains into the next dimension! The 28-year-old Oscar Winner was photographed in her costume in Atlanta on Wednesday, January 24th.

Larson is currently in the works of filming 1990s set “Captain Marvel” in which she has been cast as Marvel‘s first female solo: Carol Danvers. Laron’s character is an Air Force pilot who gains powers after an accident in which her DNA is fused with that of an alien.

The movie is currently being directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, keep a look out for the film set to hit theatres March 8, 2019.

