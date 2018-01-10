Firefighters Woke Baseline Road Resident Up

A fire in Springwater this morning came as a real rude wakeup call. A passing motorist called 911 after spotting smoke coming from a Baseline Road home around 8:30, and when firefighters arrived, they actually had to wake up the occupant. There were working smoke detectors in the home, but the smoke hadn’t penetrated where the devices were located. Fire Chief Ian Gavet tells us the occupant and four dogs were able to get out of the home uninjured. Cause of the fire is to be determined, while it is not being considered suspicious. A damage estimate has yet to be finalized, while Chief Gavet says the roof suffered significant damage.