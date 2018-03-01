Firefighters Rescue Pups From a Vent

Usually firefighters get calls to rescue cats from trees. Not the case in Clearview this morning, when fire crews were called to a home around 7:30 this morning, after a pair of 8-day-old puppies fell into an HVAC vent in the house. We called up Clearview Fire Chief Collin Shewell to find out if the puppers are going to be named after him now.

It took about an hour for Chief Shewell and his deputy to get the wee pups back out and into the waiting arms of their owners.