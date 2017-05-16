Listen Live

Firefighters Break Out Rope for Alliston Bridge Rescue

Youngster Ends Up Suspended over Boyne River

By News

A young Alliston lad’s lunch break ended with the fire department called in. New Tecumseth Fire came out around noon today, to rescue a youngster said to have climbed under a rail track bridge near Victoria Street, ending up some 40 feet above the Boyne River. After the rescue, Deputy Fire Chief Shawn Sweeney praised the multi-agency rope rescue, while the young lad was checked out by paramedics.

Related posts

Bending a Parking Meter Back into Shape in Three Minutes Flat

RVH Better Than Average At Imaging Wait Times

New Report Recommends $15 Minimum Wage For Ontario

Theft And Squatter Charges Laid By South Simcoe Police

Familiar Face Gets Bradford Man Arrested

Passenger ‘Bill Of Rights’ In The Works

Police Week Activities

Recreation Services Scores Silver Medal Win

Midland Police IT Advises On Global Malware Problem