Firefighters Break Out Rope for Alliston Bridge Rescue

A young Alliston lad’s lunch break ended with the fire department called in. New Tecumseth Fire came out around noon today, to rescue a youngster said to have climbed under a rail track bridge near Victoria Street, ending up some 40 feet above the Boyne River. After the rescue, Deputy Fire Chief Shawn Sweeney praised the multi-agency rope rescue, while the young lad was checked out by paramedics.

Good multi-station (& multi agency) response today in Alliston. Suburban / rural #rescue #rope discipline — Shawn Sweeney (@NewTecDeputy) May 16, 2017