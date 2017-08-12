Firebird Community Cycle wants to invite the public on Saturday, August 12th, 10 am to 4 pm, for the grand re-opening of Barrie’s first Do-It-Yourself bike shop and bicycle recyclery and the launch of its Phoenix Project. The new location is at 134 Anne Street at the Canadian Mental Health Association’s youth drop-in centre (entrance at rear).

This unique community initiative gives the public access to the specialized tools and expertise needed to tune-up, repair, customize, or build a bike from donated parts.

People are asked to bring their bike to learn how to tune up and repair it, or bring in their old bikes and parts for donation to be repurposed. Used bikes will be for sale or donated back to community members in need.

Firebird Community Cycle is a registered not-for-profit, dedicated to the promotion of bicycle education and culture through the sustainable and accessible rebuilding, reusing, recycling and redistribution of all bicycle products. Originally a program at Barrie Central Collegiate, Firebird received the City of Barrie’s Active Transportation Award. The Phoenix Project has been awarded funding from the Ontario Trillium Foundation and the Ontario Sport and Recreation Communities Fund.

Bike Repair Shop Hours:

Sundays and Mondays 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Additional hours to be announced.