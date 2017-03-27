Listen Live

Firearms Injure A Child Or Youth Almost Every Day In Ontario – Study

Refugee children at higher risk

By News

One child a day in Ontario is being hurt or killed by gunfire. A study published in today’s Canadian Medical Association Journal analyzed hospital records and found an average 355 incidents a year involving children and youth – a quarter of which are fatal. Seventy-five per cent of the injuries are accidental, 25 per cent intentional. Refugee children and youth 1.4 times more likely to be shot than Canadian-born residents of the same age. Click here for the complete study.

