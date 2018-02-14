Fire Spread Rapidly Through Partially Completed Innisfil Townhomes

Innisfil Fire Chief Jon Pegg wants to calm any fears.

A fire at five under-construction townhouses at the Friday Harbour development in Innisfil last night caused an estimated $1.5 million in damage. Chief Pegg says they have yet to determine a cause, adding it may be some time before they can.

He adds Innisfil Fire is investigating the cause, while the Fire Marshall’s Office had been notified. Pegg says one of his firefighters was injured while battling the Tuesday evening blaze, but has since been released from hospital.