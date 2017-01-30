Listen Live

Fire Safety Audits Offered In Tiny Township

New CO alarm legislation cited

By News

Fire officials in Tiny Township are offering free home fire safety audits to residents to promote awareness and use of carbon monoxide alarms. Recent legislation makes the alarms mandatory in residences with fuel-burning appliances. All homeowners requesting an audit will receive a combination smoke and CO alarm (while supplies last) courtesy of Enbridge. A call to the Tiny Fire and Emergency Service (705-322-1161) is all it takes to get the ball rolling.

