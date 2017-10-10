Fire Prevention Week – Every Second Counts

TUESDAY

If a fire erupts in your house will you be able to get out? Do you have two possible ways of getting out, in case one is blocked? You should, says Oro-Medonte’s Fire Prevention Officer John Wigle. And make sure those routes are clear…

The other thing you need, says Wigle, is a meeting place…

The theme for this year’s Fire Prevention Week is Every Second Counts.

Listen below for more tips and advice from John Wigle…

Check back for more tips and advice from other local Fire Chiefs and Fire Prevention Officers.

Below is a list of Fire Prevention Week Activities in Barrie: