Fire Extinguisher Recall

Not only should you be checking the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms as we turn the clocks back this weekend, take a look too, At any fire extinguishers you have in the house or at the office. Health Canada has announced a recall of several Kidde extinguishers which can become clogged or require excessive force to discharge. There have been two reports of limited or failed activation in Canada. Consumers should immediately contact Kidde to request a free replacement fire extinguisher and for instructions on returning the recalled unit, as it may not work properly in a fire emergency. Consumers may contact Kidde toll-free at 855-233-2882 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday (excluding holidays), or between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekends.

The affected units are: