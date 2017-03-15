Fire Destroys Gravenhurst Home

Two in Gravenhurst are in need of a roof over their heads after a fire destroyed their home. Just after 3:00 this morning, Gravenhurst Fire crews rushed out to Sparrow Lake Roud D, arriving to find a fast moving fire driven by brisk winds. The two adults who lived there had already gotten out safely, while fire crews battled the flame and sub zero temperatures. The home was a loss, damage estimated at $400,000. No injuries reported, and while the cause hasn’t been determined, the fire isn’t considered suspicious.