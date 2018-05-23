Fire Destroys Garage and Three Cars in Orillia
No Injuries Reported Following 3am Call to Firefighters
A fire in Orillia destroyed three cars and the detached garage over them. The call came in from a Victoria Crescent homeowner around 3:00 this morning, when they woke to find the garage fully engulfed. Fire crews were able to douse the flame in short order, but say all told the blaze did an estimated 150 thousand in damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, while no one was hurt.