Fire Closes Simcoe County Museum
Earth Day activities cancelled
Damage reported as minimal after a fire Saturday at the Simcoe County Museum. The museum’s Kelley Swift Jones says it appears a World War I billboard that was on display suffered the most damage…
The museum is closed today while staff get things cleaned up and check for further damage. The fire has also forced cancellation of Earth Day activities at the museum. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
image courtesy Martin Vanderwoude