Fire At Barrie Breakfast Joint Shuts Down Major Artery

A fire at a pancake house closed off a small section of Essa road most of the afternoon.

.@Barrie_Fire on scene on Essa Rd. between Harvie and Veterans, due to a structure fire at a restaurant there. pic.twitter.com/PLgSbBXLVp — ROCK 95 News (@ROCK95NEWS) May 18, 2018



Samantha Hoffman with Barrie fire told us today fire investigators have been called in following the blaze at Stacked near Essa and Veterans.

Essa Rd update. Crews ensuring they have found all hot spots and the true seat of the fire, conducting a “stubborn” overhaul. Please be patient if you are attempting to travel along Essa Rd. pic.twitter.com/rUGzrQHUcE — Barrie Fire (@Barrie_Fire) May 18, 2018



The call came in around quarter past one Friday afternoon, as fire crews were already dealing with a slew of reported grass fires in the area. No word yet on cause or damage estimate.

@Barrie_Fire handing off grass fires on Hwy 400 to our neighbours north of Barrie. Grass fires in care of @SpringwaterFIRE and @TwpOroMedonte . Your drive is in good hands, but take your time and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/kbHDsI4J1L — Barrie Fire (@Barrie_Fire) May 18, 2018

Barrie Fire cleared the scene shortly before 4:00 Friday afternoon, saying the restaurant will remain closed until all parties involved are confident the facility is safe to operate.