Fine Handed Down After Worker Killed At Orillia-Area Job Site
Worker Pulled Into Icy Conveyer Belt That Lacked Proper Safety Devices
A Niagara Falls-based quarry company has been fined following the death of a worker at an Orillia job site. The Ministry of Labour says the worker was pulled into moving machinery at a quarry on Nichols Line in February of last year. The quarry’s owner pleaded guilty in Orillia court, after a judge heard a worker was killed while trying to clear ice off a conveyor lacking the proper interlocking safety device.