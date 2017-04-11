Filter Frontman Calls Out The Chainsmokers SNL Performance

On April 8th, the Chainsmokers made their Saturday Night Live debut after the release of their new album Memories… Do Not Open which dropped Friday.

Most people would think the performance went pretty well , but one person, Nine Inch Nails former guitarist and Filter frontman, Richard Patrick, called bullshit.

Taking out his phone to record a part of their performance, Patrick paused the show to give his Instagram followers an unfiltered opinion on how he feels about the Chainsmokers and their SNL performance.

The chainsmokers are shit. That is all. #lipsync #lipsyncing #fake #bullshit #liars #shittymusic. #fuckyou #thatisall A post shared by Richard Patrick (@filter_richard_patrick) on Apr 9, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

“OK, I know a lot of things, and I know when things are not live. You sir, are not f*ckin’ singing live on Saturday Night Live. The Chainsmokers. Are a piece of sh*t. That is all.” Patrick states in his Instagram post.

With Chainsmokers Andrew Taggart’s not so great performance at the 2016 VMA’s, do you think he took the safe route and lip-synced on Saturday Night Live?