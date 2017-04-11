Listen Live

Fill ‘Er Up

Another price hike at the pumps expected tonight

By News

The price of gas expected to rise a few more cents a squirt tonight. It jumped up to the $1.10/litre neighbourhood a few days ago – that was a cap and trade thing. Tonight, says gas price watcher Dan McTeague, it will have more to do with the switch from winter grade gas to the summer blend, which he says is more expensive to produce with the additives required to make it less volatile in the summer heat. He says prices should start to level off around the beginning of May.

Related posts

Local Housing Market Sizzles Some More

Blue Mountain Parent Company To Be Sold For Over a Billion Dollars

Time To Nominate Your Favourite Worst Road

First Day On The Job Also The Last Day On the Job

Second Suspect Sought After Alliston Break In

Home Invasion and Shooting In Barrie

Two Break and Enters Keeping South Simcoe Police Busy

Bradford Mulling over Simcoe County Membership

Witnesses Needed After Man Jumped Outside Bradford Bar