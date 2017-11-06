Listen Live

Fill ‘Er Up?

You might want to wait until late in the day

By News

Need a fill-up? You might want to wait till after 5pm. We’ve noticed a wild price swing the last few days in the Barrie-area, from $1.23 at 6 in the morning down to $1.08 by late afternoon or evening at the same station. Dan McTeague, Senior Petroleum Analyst at GasBuddy.com, calls it ‘gas bar shenanigans’…

McTeague says with the wholesale price around $1.11 a litre for retailers, it’s all about margins and discounts…

And there’s a huge benefit to timing your gas purchases, says McTeague, noting a price decrease of just a nickel-a-litre can save you as much as $200 a year, depending on the type of vehicle you dri

Related posts

Colleges Calling For Vote

The Rap Sheet

Woman Killed Following Bobcaygeon Collision

Trio Arrested After Chase, Break and Enter

“Building Safer Communities Together”

Monday’s Weather

Drug Raids In Orillia

Cocaine Bust In Bradford Leads To Major Drug Haul In Oro-Medonte

Another Claim Of Candy Tampering In Barrie