Fight the Phrag!
Join us August 12th to help get rid of the invasive Phragmites in Collingwood along the coast of Georgian Bay. Sign up for one of our removal events (8:00am – 11:00am or 2:00pm to 5:00pm) and we will show our appreciation with a free BBQ from 11:30am to 1:30pm! Whether you’re looking for volunteer work, are concerned about the environment, or just want a day in the sun doing something great, this is a perfect way to get involved. Bring pruners and gloves if you can – and a hat, sunscreen, and plenty of water too! Register at fight-the-phrag.eventbrite.ca