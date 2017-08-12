Fight for a Cause Paintball Tournament ~ Epilepsy Simcoe County

We are hosting a paintball tournament to raise funds and awareness for Epilepsy Simcoe County. Not only will you be contributing to a great cause but you will also get a significant discount on your paintball tickets and rentals. The regular price for these tickets (including rentals) is $45 but with us, you can get them for $25. Dont miss out!

What’s included:

Full day of paintball action

– Multiple missions behind enemy lines. Full supervision by friendly

experienced marshals. Full instruction provided.Free equipment hire and full Public Liability Insurance

– Everything you need to be a Rambo.Full head helmet

incorporating goggles, body armour, combat suit and commando

battlepack.