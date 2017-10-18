The cast and crew of South Simcoe Theatre are currently in rehearsals and getting ready to open the curtain on their 2018 Theatre Season and the season opens with a carry-over from their 50th Anniversary Celebration last year!

Fiddler on the Roof, the iconic Broadway Musical was the final audience choice to mark South Simcoe Theatre’s 50th anniversary and Director Debbie Collins couldn’t be more thrilled to pull together over 20 talented performers and a fabulous creative team for their year’s opening production.

Collin’s says “I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work on this incredibly written piece with these people who are gathered together. Everything that this particular company brings to this show is a gift. They are all in it 100% and are putting all their love and energy in to creating a beautiful interpretation of this unique and powerful show.

This is a story about hope, and faith and triumph of spirit. It is about our similarities as people, no matter what religious upbringing or country we were raised in. It teaches and re-teaches us that a sense of humour, tradition and love will always bind us together. Always good lessons, but even more so in the social and political climate we are in today”.

Fiddler on the Roof, the world’s favourite musical is is an unforgettable classic that will warm the heart and touch the soul performed LIVE at the historic Cookstown Town Hall in Cookstown.

Opening Night is Thursday November 2nd at 8pm and Fiddler on the Roof runs every Thursday through Saturday at 8pm and Sunday’s at 2pm up until November 19th.

For Season Subscriptions or for tickets information for individual shows, or for more information about South Simcoe Theatre and it’s 2018 Theatre line-up click here.