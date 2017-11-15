Fewer Homes In Barrie Bought Last Month, At Higher Prices Too

The Barrie housing market is showing a little growth, but nowhere near last year’s levels. The Barrie and District Association of Realtors says more homes sold in town in October than the month before, but the number of homes selling is about 25 per cent less than in 2016. What is up, is the price at which these homes are selling. The average new house in the Barrie area would set you back 503 thousand dollars, about 23 per cent higher than last year.