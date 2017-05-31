Festival Pulls Plug on Foo Fighters…They Keep Playing Anyway

The Foo Fighters played their first major North American show in almost two years this week at the BottleRock festival in Napa Valley. The festival has a strict 10 p.m. curfew. So strict, that not even the Foo Fighters are exempt. The festival pulled the plug on the band halfway through their song “Everlong”.

The Foo’s showed exactly why we all love them so much and kept playing anyway. The crowd helped them along too.