Listen Live

Festival D’été de Quebec Announce First 50 Acts

Metallica, Muse and Arkells Among The Artists Playing Quebec City Festival

By Uncategorized

Festival d’été de Québec is set to rock Quebec City with one of the most eclectic lineups of the summer. The 2017 edition will take place at the world heritage UNESCO site of Québec City, from July 6 – 16, and will see the likes of MetallicaMuse, Arkells, and The Strumbellas perform.

A total of 50 artists have been announced Wednesday to mark the festival’s 50th year, coinciding with Canada’s 150th anniversary.

Here’s a look at the 50 artists announced today:

“As we look forward to the 50 th year of Festival d’été de Québec, we couldn’t be more
excited,” said general manager Daniel Gélinas in a release.

“We are so proud to remain one of the few major non-profit, independent festivals in North America. Throughout our history, we’ve been able to make the music of both emerging artists international celebrities alike accessible to all. It has always been our mission since the inception of the Festival, and the 50th anniversary will more than ever continue to showcase that vision.”

Festival tickets run a cool $95 until June 6, so get ’em early.

Related posts

Record Store Day: Exclusive Releases

WATCH: Bleeker Performs at Orillia Public School

Comfortably Numb

Ascot Royals

Field Trip Toronto Announces 2017 Lineup

Guy Allegedly Poses as Nickelback Drummer to get Free Equipment

Coldplay Share ‘Hypnotised’, Announce Kaleidscope EP

“The Big Feastival” Lineup Announced

WATCH: Epic Tummy Drum Battle