Fentanyl Taken in Keswick Pharmacy Robbery

Police hunting for a suspect after a pharmacy robbery in Keswick. York Regional Police say the suspect went into a pharmacy at Simcoe Ave and Metro Road, and went straight to the counter to demand narcotics. Police say the guy left with some fentanyl. The suspect is described as:

male

30-35 years of age

medium build

about 5’9″

wearing grey hoodie, dark blue track pants, face mask

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext 6631.