Fentanyl Taken in Keswick Pharmacy Robbery

Male Suspect Sought After Hold Up

Police hunting for a suspect after a pharmacy robbery in Keswick. York Regional Police say the suspect went into a pharmacy at Simcoe Ave and Metro Road, and went straight to the counter to demand narcotics. Police say the guy left with some fentanyl. The suspect is described as:

  • male
  • 30-35 years of age
  • medium build
  • about 5’9″
  • wearing grey hoodie, dark blue track pants, face mask

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext 6631.

