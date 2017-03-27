Listen Live

Feist To Pay Tribute To Leonard Cohen At The Junos

Juno Award And Polaris Prize Winner To Pay Tribute To One Of The Greats

The 2017 Juno Awards are set for this Sunday, April 2, and will feature a tribute to Leonard Cohen from Feist.

Feist will “take the stage to perform a moving arrangement of one of Cohen’s classic songs honouring the esteemed late musician,” according to an official release. It’s bound to be a can’t-miss performance, so tune into CTV for 7 p.m. ET Sunday to watch live from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

Cohen passed away in November of 2016 at the age of 82. Feist has covered Cohen in the past, recording a version of “Closing Time” for the 2011 film Take This Waltz. The Juno Award and Polaris Music Prize winner will release her sixth full-length studio album, Pleasure, on April 28.

Image via Juan Bendana/Flickr

