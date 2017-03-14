Feist Set To Release New Album “Pleasure” On April 28th

After a winter full of multiple reports and a little digging, we can confidently say that one of Canada’s most legendary indie artists, Feist will be releasing her first full length since her 2011 work Metals next month.

Feist’s forthcoming LP, Pleasure, will be released on April 28 via Universal.

For Feist fans, this is great news and coincides with earlier report that Feist will be contributing to the forthcoming and also much-anticipated Broken Social Scene record, which is also coming in 2017.

With Feist on tap to perform at Field Trip, 2017 is really starting to look up.

Here’s a look at the track list for Pleasure.

1. Pleasure

2. I Wish I Didn’t Miss You

3. Get Not High, Get Not Low

4. Lost Dreams

5. Any Party

6. A Man Is Not His Song

7. The Wind

8. Century

9. Baby Be Simple

10. I’m Not Running Away

11. Young Up