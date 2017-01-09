Feds Write $10.8 Mil Cheque To Georgian College Tech Hub

A million dollar announcement over at Georgian College’s Barrie campus this morning. MP Navdeep Bains, the federal Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development, was there to announce the school is to receive $10.8 million. Money will be used to help turn Georgian into a technology hub, in constructing something called the Advanced Technology, Innovation and Research Centre. The money comes from the federal Post Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund, while the facility will not only be used by students and staff, resources can be used by local academia and industry. On top of the federal financing announced today, the college’s technology hub will also receive contributions from other levels of government; A $1.8 million contribution from the province, along with $5 million each from both the county of Simcoe and City of Barrie.